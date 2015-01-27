Edition:
Police clash with Maasai protesters

A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. At least seven people were injured in clashes between Kenyan police and protesters from the Maasai ethnic group who accuse a local governor of corrupt handling of tourism funds from the Maasai Mara game reserve, the Kenya Red Cross said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
Riot policemen disperse residents during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
Residents chant slogans during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
A resident is seen shot and injured during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
A policeman attempts to block residents chanting slogans during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
Demonstrators run in a cloud of teargas after riot policemen dispersed them during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
Riot policemen run to take cover after dispersing residents during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
Riot policemen disperse demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
A riot policeman fires a teargas canister to disperse demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
A riot policeman throws a teargas canister to disperse demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
Residents carry a man shot and injured during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
A resident attempts to assist a man shot and injured during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
An elderly woman is assisted after riot policemen fired teargas canisters to disperse protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
Riot policemen disperse residents during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
Maasai demonstrators hide amidst a cloud of teargas after riot policemen dispersed them during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Monday, January 26, 2015
