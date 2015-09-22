Edition:
Pope visits Cuba

Pope Francis gestures while addressing the crowd from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Santiago de Cuba, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People cheer and wave flags as Pope Francis drives past in El Cobre, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Pope Francis rides through Santiago de Cuba September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alejandro Ernesto/Pool

Pope Francis rides through Santiago de Cuba September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alejandro Ernesto/Pool

Pope Francis prays inside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity in El Cobre, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis kisses a child in Santiago de Cuba, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Pope Francis arrives at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Santiago de Cuba, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People cheer as Pope Francis drives past in his popemobile in El Cobre, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Pope Francis talks with children at the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity in El Cobre, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis leads a community blessing in the Cathedral in Santiago de Cuba on the last day of his visit to Cuba, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis waves to Catholic faithful while leaving the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Santiago de Cuba, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Pope Francis prays inside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity in El Cobre, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis is received by a crowd as he arrives at the airport in Santiago de Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis talks with participants after a community blessing in the Cathedral in Santiago de Cuba on the last day of his visit to Cuba, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A man wears a cap holding a Cuban flag and one in the colors of the Vatican in Holguin, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Pope Francis is greeted by Cuba's President Raul Castro as he arrives to lead a mass for Catholic faithful in the city of Holguin, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead a mass for Catholic faithful in the city of Holguin, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis leads Mass in Holguin, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Pope Francis waves to the crowd in Holguin, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Pope Francis and former Cuban President Fidel Castro hold hands in Havana, Cuba, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Castro/AIN/Handout

Pope Francis leaves the Havana Cathedral following afternoon prayers in Havana, Cuba, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis greets journalists during his arrival to Havana's cathedral, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A Catholic faithful reacts while awaiting the arrival of Pope Francis for the second mass of the Pope's visit to Cuba at Calixto Garcia square in Holguin, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Pope Francis and Cuba's President Raul Castro meet in Havana, Cuba September 20, 2015. REUTERS/EFE/Alejandro Ernesto/Pool

Pope Francis rides past the Catholic faithful after holding the first mass of his visit to Cuba in Havana's Revolution Square, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Cubans strain to get close to Pope Francis as he leaves the Havana Cathedral following afternoon prayers in Havana, Cuba, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis waves to the crowd upon arriving to give the first mass of his visit to Cuba in Havana's Revolution Square, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Nuns look at a banner they hanged up, one day before Pope Francis' visit to Holguin in Cuba, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Pope Francis climbs the steps to the altar upon arriving to give the first mass of his visit to Cuba in Havana's Revolution Square, September 20, 2015. Across from the square is a portrait of Che Guevara on the front of the Interior Ministry building. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis is driven through Old Havana as he heads to afternoon prayers with clergy at the Havana Cathedral, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis waves as he arrives, accompanied by Cuba's President Raul Castro, at the Havana airport September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis gives Communion at the end of the first mass of his visit to Cuba in Havana's Revolution Square, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during his arrival at the airport in Havana September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A woman shows images representing Jesus Christ as she waits for the arrival of Pope Francis from the airport in Havana September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A Cuban nun plays a guitar next to Catholic faithful during the arrival of Pope Francis in Havana September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Pope Francis greets believers while he passes in front of a billboard with an image of Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro (L) and Cuban independence hero Jose Marti, outside the airport in Havana, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People rest before the beginning of the first mass led by Pope Francis during his visit to Cuba in Havana's Revolution Square, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People hold signs with an image of Pope Francis as they wait for his arrival from the airport in Havana September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Pope Francis is welcomed by Cubans during his journey from Jose Marti airport to the Nunciature in Havana, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adalberto Roque/Pool

People react after the arrival of Pope Francis outside the airport in Havana September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Pope Francis waves upon arriving to give the first mass of his visit to Cuba in Havana's Revolution Square, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The Vatican flag (R) is seen next to the Cuban flag during Pope Francis's arrival ceremony at the airport in Havana September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Children adorn the hair of Ana Karla, 5, with Cuban and Vatican flags as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis from the airport in Havana September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Pope Francis waves upon arriving to give the first mass of his visit to Cuba in Havana's Revolution Square, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Pope Francis walks to the altar upon arriving to give the first mass of his visit to Cuba in Havana's Revolution Square, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

