Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2015 | 3:25pm BST

Protester jumps Mario Draghi

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Security officers detain a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A security officer leads European Central Bank President Mario Draghi away from the room during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Security officers carry away a protester who jumped on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

