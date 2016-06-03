Raiding the Tiger Temple
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Tiger cub carcasses are seen in jars containing liquid as officials continue moving live tigers from the controversial Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thai army display a tiger skin found inside Tiger Temple, June 2, 2016. Daily News/via REUTERS
A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials continue moving live tigers from the controversial Tiger Temple, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Tiger cub carcasses are seen in jars containing liquid, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A sedated tiger is seen in a cage as officials continue moving live tigers from the controversial Tiger Temple, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A sedated tiger is seen in an enclosure as officials continue moving live tigers, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Dead tiger cubs are displayed by Thai officials, June 1, 2016. The 40 dead tiger cubs were found in a freezer in a kitchen area, said Adisorn Nuchdamrong, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks. "Foreign volunteers at the temple today told us about it and showed us the freezer. Perhaps they felt what the temple is doing isn't right," Adisorn said. "They must be of some value for the temple to keep them," he...more
A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials continue moving live tigers, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An official looks at a stuffed bear, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A tiger is seen in a cage as officials continue moving live tigers, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Dead tiger cubs are displayed by Thai officials, June 1, 2016. The temple said in a comment on its Facebook page that wildlife authorities had already been aware that the carcasses were in the freezer. The carcasses of cubs that had died had been kept, rather than cremated, since 2010 on the instructions of a former vet, it said. Adisorn told Reuters the department had not previously known about the cubs. "The temple has notified...more
A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from the Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Dead tiger cubs are displayed by Thai officials, June 1, 2016. Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservations/via REUTERS
A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A sedated tiger is seen in a cage as officials start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Officials try to lead a tiger into a cage as they start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Officials prepare weapons with a sedation as they start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A tiger yawns before the officials start moving them from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A tourist poses next to a tiger before officials start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A volunteer pets a tiger inside a cage at Tiger Temple, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A tiger jumps while being trained at the Tiger Temple, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at Tiger Temple, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Tigers are seen behind a fence at the Tiger Temple, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A tiger jumps while it is being trained at the Tiger Temple, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A tattoo of a tiger is seen on a trainer's chest at the Tiger Temple, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A tiger jumps while it is trained at the Tiger Temple, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Volunteers comfort a tiger inside a cage at Tiger Temple, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha