Raiding the Tiger Temple

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Tiger cub carcasses are seen in jars containing liquid as officials continue moving live tigers from the controversial Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Thai army display a tiger skin found inside Tiger Temple, June 2, 2016. Daily News/via REUTERS

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials continue moving live tigers from the controversial Tiger Temple, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Tiger cub carcasses are seen in jars containing liquid, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A sedated tiger is seen in a cage as officials continue moving live tigers from the controversial Tiger Temple, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A sedated tiger is seen in an enclosure as officials continue moving live tigers, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Handout .
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Dead tiger cubs are displayed by Thai officials, June 1, 2016. The 40 dead tiger cubs were found in a freezer in a kitchen area, said Adisorn Nuchdamrong, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks. "Foreign volunteers at the temple today told us about it and showed us the freezer. Perhaps they felt what the temple is doing isn't right," Adisorn said. "They must be of some value for the temple to keep them," he...more

Dead tiger cubs are displayed by Thai officials, June 1, 2016. The 40 dead tiger cubs were found in a freezer in a kitchen area, said Adisorn Nuchdamrong, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks. "Foreign volunteers at the temple today told us about it and showed us the freezer. Perhaps they felt what the temple is doing isn't right," Adisorn said. "They must be of some value for the temple to keep them," he said. "But for what is beyond me." Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservations/via REUTERS
Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials continue moving live tigers, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

An official looks at a stuffed bear, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A tiger is seen in a cage as officials continue moving live tigers, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Dead tiger cubs are displayed by Thai officials, June 1, 2016. The temple said in a comment on its Facebook page that wildlife authorities had already been aware that the carcasses were in the freezer. The carcasses of cubs that had died had been kept, rather than cremated, since 2010 on the instructions of a former vet, it said. Adisorn told Reuters the department had not previously known about the cubs. "The temple has notified...more

Dead tiger cubs are displayed by Thai officials, June 1, 2016. The temple said in a comment on its Facebook page that wildlife authorities had already been aware that the carcasses were in the freezer. The carcasses of cubs that had died had been kept, rather than cremated, since 2010 on the instructions of a former vet, it said. Adisorn told Reuters the department had not previously known about the cubs. "The temple has notified us when grown tigers die, but never the cubs," he said. Daily News/via REUTERS
Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from the Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Handout .
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Dead tiger cubs are displayed by Thai officials, June 1, 2016. Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservations/via REUTERS

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A sedated tiger is seen in a cage as officials start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Officials try to lead a tiger into a cage as they start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Officials prepare weapons with a sedation as they start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A tiger yawns before the officials start moving them from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A tourist poses next to a tiger before officials start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from Tiger Temple, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
Kanchanaburi, Thailand
Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015

A volunteer pets a tiger inside a cage at Tiger Temple, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, THAILAND
Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016

A tiger jumps while being trained at the Tiger Temple, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
Kanchanaburi, Thailand
Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015

A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at Tiger Temple, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, THAILAND
Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016

Tigers are seen behind a fence at the Tiger Temple, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, THAILAND
Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016

A tiger jumps while it is being trained at the Tiger Temple, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, THAILAND
Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016

A tattoo of a tiger is seen on a trainer's chest at the Tiger Temple, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, THAILAND
Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016

A tiger jumps while it is trained at the Tiger Temple, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
Kanchanaburi, Thailand
Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015

Volunteers comfort a tiger inside a cage at Tiger Temple, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

