Ravens win Super Bowl
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis celebrates with quarterback Joe Flacco (5) after their team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) celebrates with his teammates after his second touchdown pass of the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco celebrates as the Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) runs back the opening kick-off of the second half for a 109 yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) can't reach a pass while being covered by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) and Ed Reed during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The Superdome field is covered in partial darkness during a power outage in the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks up during the power outage in the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is tripped up by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Arthur Jones as he scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore (21) celebrates his third quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown (25) picks up a fumble by Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice (27) as tight end Dennis Pitta (88) looks on during third quarter action in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to referee Jerome Boger as the lights return in the third quarter following a power failure in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII foorball game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) and wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) wait for the lights to come back on to resume the game following a power failure during the third quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII foorball game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (L) throws under pressure from Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed during the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Baltimore Ravens strong safety Bernard Pollard (L) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching during a power outage in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) makes a first down catch on third and inches against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers (22) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith battles with San Francisco 49ers defensive back Chris Culliver for a pass during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) runs for a 15-yard fourth quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) celebrates his fourth quarter tochdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (L) holds back tight end Vernon Davis (85) as he exchanges words with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Cary Williams (29) in the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta (C) is lifted in celebration by teammate Matt Birk after his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers strong safety Donte Whitner (31) is called for a face mask penalty as he brings down Baltimore Ravens tight end Ed Dickson (84) during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (52) celebrates with teammate Bernard Pollard after the San Francisco 49ers failed to score during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (L) prays before the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis catches a pass while being guarded by Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed (L) during the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (R) talks with starting quarterback Colin Kaepernick during pre-game activities for the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin (C) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Donte Whitner (R) during the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A Baltimore Ravens fan is seen before his team plays the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco 49ers fans watch their team play the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Baltimore Ravens fans cheer as they watch the NFL Super Bowl XLVII at the sports bar of the Star Casino in Sydney February 4, 2013. The NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers is being held in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (L) gets a pat on the cheek as he congratulates his brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, after the Ravens won in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Paul Kruger celebrates after his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed (20) celebrates next to the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
