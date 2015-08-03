Edition:
Reindeer Day

Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their families, gathered at the site to mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually on August 2 in the region. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles (200 km) northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their families, gathered at the site to mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually on August 2 in the region. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Nenets man rides a reindeer sledge during a competition to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Nenets man rides a reindeer sledge during a competition to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man dances during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man dances during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A boy, one of the children of local herders, throws lasso at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A boy, one of the children of local herders, throws lasso at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People attend a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People attend a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A boy, one of the children of local herders, sits at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A boy, one of the children of local herders, sits at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Herders work with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People dance during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People dance during a ceremony to mark Reindeer Day at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reindeer gather at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tents are set up at a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Sons of local herders sit near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sons of local herders sit near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A herder works with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herder works with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A helicopter flies above a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A helicopter flies above a reindeer camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herder is seen amidst antlers while working with reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Sons of local herders play with a ball near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sons of local herders play with a ball near reindeer at a camping ground in far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
