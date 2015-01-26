SAG Awards red carpet
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting of The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emma Stone. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Keira Knightey. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Laverne Cox of Orange is the New Black. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Claire Danes REUTERS/Mike Blake
Edie Falco. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Melissa Rauch from the The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michael Keaton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Natalie Dormer from Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kevin Costner with wife Christine Baumgartner. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Paula Patton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jessica Pimentel of Orange is the New Black. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Robert Duvall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Ariel Winter of NBC's Modern Family, has her dress adjusted by co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Naomi Watts greets Claire Danes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
William H. Macy. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joan Collins. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dascha Polanco of Orange is the New Black. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Edward Norton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emilia Clarke of tGame of Thrones. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julie Lake from Orange is the New Black. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Laura Gomez of Orange is the New Black. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gwendoline Christie from Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sufe Bradshaw from Veep. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kunal Nayyar from The Big Bang Theory with actress Neha Kapur. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Catherine Curtin from Orange is the New Black. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anna Chlumsky of Veep. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ty Burrell from Modern Family and his wife, Holly Anne Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alysia Reiner form How to Get Away With Murder. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kelly Macdonald and Gretchen Mol from Boardwalk Empire. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julianna Margulies. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Laura Carmichael from Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kelly Macdonald from Boardwalk Empire. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chelsea Peretti from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Viola Davis from the ABC series "How to Get Away with Murder" arrives at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)
Actor Adrien Brody from the A&E miniseries "Houdini" arrives at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)
Actors Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane arrive at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)
