Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 27, 2015 | 10:30pm BST

Scrambling to Europe

Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive flow of migrants who enter the EU via Hungary and head to western Europe. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive flow of migrants who enter the EU via Hungary and head to western Europe. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
1 / 34
Syrian migrants walk along a railway track to cross the Serbian border with Hungary near the village of Horgos August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Syrian migrants walk along a railway track to cross the Serbian border with Hungary near the village of Horgos August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Syrian migrants walk along a railway track to cross the Serbian border with Hungary near the village of Horgos August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 34
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
3 / 34
Syrian migrants take a rest in the village of Horgos, near the Serbian border with Hungary August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Syrian migrants take a rest in the village of Horgos, near the Serbian border with Hungary August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Syrian migrants take a rest in the village of Horgos, near the Serbian border with Hungary August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 34
A Syrian migrant carries a wounded boy on a railway track after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and dogs, and was also considering using the army as record numbers of migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, passed through coils of razor-wire into Europe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Syrian migrant carries a wounded boy on a railway track after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A Syrian migrant carries a wounded boy on a railway track after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and dogs, and was also considering using the army as record numbers of migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, passed through coils of razor-wire into Europe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
5 / 34
Syrian migrants cross under a fence into Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive flow of migrants who enter the EU via Hungary and head to western Europe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Syrian migrants cross under a fence into Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive flow of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence into Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive flow of migrants who enter the EU via Hungary and head to western Europe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
6 / 34
Syrian migrants walk on a railway track after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrants walk on a railway track after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Syrian migrants walk on a railway track after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
7 / 34
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
8 / 34
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. Over 2,500 mainly Syrians, Afghans and Pakistanis crossed from Serbia into the European Union on Tuesday, over, under or around a razor-wire barrier into the hands of an over-stretched police force that struggled to fingerprint and process them. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. Over 2,500 mainly Syrians, Afghans and Pakistanis crossed from Serbia into the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. Over 2,500 mainly Syrians, Afghans and Pakistanis crossed from Serbia into the European Union on Tuesday, over, under or around a razor-wire barrier into the hands of an over-stretched police force that struggled to fingerprint and process them. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
9 / 34
Sevar Ali (L), a migrant from Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, shaves next to his wife Vian Xhoshe, near a camp in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Unrest flared briefly at a crowded reception center in the border region of Roszke, with tear gas fired. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri

Sevar Ali (L), a migrant from Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, shaves next to his wife Vian Xhoshe, near a camp in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Unrest flared briefly at a crowded reception center in the border region of Roszke,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Sevar Ali (L), a migrant from Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, shaves next to his wife Vian Xhoshe, near a camp in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Unrest flared briefly at a crowded reception center in the border region of Roszke, with tear gas fired. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri
Close
10 / 34
A Syrian migrant carries a wounded man on a railway track after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A Syrian migrant carries a wounded man on a railway track after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A Syrian migrant carries a wounded man on a railway track after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
11 / 34
A Syrian migrant hands a girl to another migrant over the Hungarian-Serbian border fence, as they cross into Hungary near Roszke, August 26, 2015. Another 1,300 were detained by 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday. More will have passed unnoticed, walking through gaps in a border fence being built by Hungary into a Europe groping for answers to its worst refugee crisis since World War Two. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Syrian migrant hands a girl to another migrant over the Hungarian-Serbian border fence, as they cross into Hungary near Roszke, August 26, 2015. Another 1,300 were detained by 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday. More will have passed unnoticed, walking through...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A Syrian migrant hands a girl to another migrant over the Hungarian-Serbian border fence, as they cross into Hungary near Roszke, August 26, 2015. Another 1,300 were detained by 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday. More will have passed unnoticed, walking through gaps in a border fence being built by Hungary into a Europe groping for answers to its worst refugee crisis since World War Two. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
12 / 34
A migrant from Syria carries her child as she walks through a field in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. Hungary, which is part of Europe�s Schengen passport-free travel zone, is building a 3.5-metre high fence along its 175-km (110-mile) border with Serbia in a bid to keep them out, taking a hard line on what right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban says is a threat to European security, prosperity and identity. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant from Syria carries her child as she walks through a field in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. Hungary, which is part of Europe�s Schengen passport-free travel zone, is building a 3.5-metre high...more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A migrant from Syria carries her child as she walks through a field in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. Hungary, which is part of Europe�s Schengen passport-free travel zone, is building a 3.5-metre high fence along its 175-km (110-mile) border with Serbia in a bid to keep them out, taking a hard line on what right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban says is a threat to European security, prosperity and identity. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 34
Syrian migrants sit in a bus to register in a camp after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said parliament would debate next week whether to employ the army in the border effort. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Syrian migrants sit in a bus to register in a camp after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said parliament would debate next week whether to employ the army in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Syrian migrants sit in a bus to register in a camp after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said parliament would debate next week whether to employ the army in the border effort. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
14 / 34
Syrian migrants walk in the sunset after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. �Hungary's government and national security cabinet ... has discussed the question of how the army could be used to help protect Hungary's border and the EU's border,� government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Syrian migrants walk in the sunset after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. �Hungary's government and national security cabinet ... has discussed the question of how the army could be used to help protect...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Syrian migrants walk in the sunset after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. �Hungary's government and national security cabinet ... has discussed the question of how the army could be used to help protect Hungary's border and the EU's border,� government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
15 / 34
A migrant family sleeps in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Authorities said over 140,000 migrants had entered Hungary from Serbia to far this year. The numbers traveling through the Balkans have soared in recent weeks, with 3,000 crossing into Macedonia daily from Greece then whisked by train and bus north to Serbia and beyond. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant family sleeps in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Authorities said over 140,000 migrants had entered Hungary from Serbia to far this year. The numbers traveling through the Balkans have soared...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A migrant family sleeps in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Authorities said over 140,000 migrants had entered Hungary from Serbia to far this year. The numbers traveling through the Balkans have soared in recent weeks, with 3,000 crossing into Macedonia daily from Greece then whisked by train and bus north to Serbia and beyond. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 34
Migrants sleep in tents in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. The chief commissioner of Hungarian police, Karoly Papp, said police were readying six special border patrol units of an initial 2,106 officers, equipped with helicopters, horses and dogs, to be sent in depending on the situation on the Serbian border. �They don�t have and will not get an order to shoot,� Papp told a news conference. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sleep in tents in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. The chief commissioner of Hungarian police, Karoly Papp, said police were readying six special border patrol units of an initial 2,106...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Migrants sleep in tents in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. The chief commissioner of Hungarian police, Karoly Papp, said police were readying six special border patrol units of an initial 2,106 officers, equipped with helicopters, horses and dogs, to be sent in depending on the situation on the Serbian border. �They don�t have and will not get an order to shoot,� Papp told a news conference. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 34
Migrants sleep in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Almost all hope to reach the more affluent countries of northern and western Europe such as Germany and Sweden, but being fingerprinted in Hungary means that, under EU rules, they risk being returned to Budapest as their official point of entry into the 28-nation EU. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sleep in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Almost all hope to reach the more affluent countries of northern and western Europe such as Germany and Sweden, but being fingerprinted in Hungary...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Migrants sleep in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Almost all hope to reach the more affluent countries of northern and western Europe such as Germany and Sweden, but being fingerprinted in Hungary means that, under EU rules, they risk being returned to Budapest as their official point of entry into the 28-nation EU. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 34
A migrant familly sleeps in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Some spent the night in the open on the border, warming themselves around open fires and roasting corn plucked from the fields. In the morning, parents tried to rouse exhausted children. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant familly sleeps in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Some spent the night in the open on the border, warming themselves around open fires and roasting corn plucked from the fields. In the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A migrant familly sleeps in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Some spent the night in the open on the border, warming themselves around open fires and roasting corn plucked from the fields. In the morning, parents tried to rouse exhausted children. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 34
Syrian Kurdish migrants climb over the fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. Rabie Hajouk, a 29-year-old IT engineer who said he was from the devastated Syrian city of Homs, told Reuters: "I want a country to be part of, I want a country to belong to, I want a culture, a civilization. It's not for money or for food, it's for freedom, freedom of mind, for education. To be part of the civilized world." REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Syrian Kurdish migrants climb over the fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. Rabie Hajouk, a 29-year-old IT engineer who said he was from the devastated Syrian city of Homs, told Reuters: "I want a country to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Syrian Kurdish migrants climb over the fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. Rabie Hajouk, a 29-year-old IT engineer who said he was from the devastated Syrian city of Homs, told Reuters: "I want a country to be part of, I want a country to belong to, I want a culture, a civilization. It's not for money or for food, it's for freedom, freedom of mind, for education. To be part of the civilized world." REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
20 / 34
Migrant and refugees wait for a registration procedure in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Serbia said around 10,000 migrants were passing through the country at any time, their stay lengthening as Hungary nears completion of its border fence. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri

Migrant and refugees wait for a registration procedure in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Serbia said around 10,000 migrants were passing through the country at any time, their stay lengthening as Hungary nears completion of its border...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Migrant and refugees wait for a registration procedure in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Serbia said around 10,000 migrants were passing through the country at any time, their stay lengthening as Hungary nears completion of its border fence. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri
Close
21 / 34
Syrian migrants walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. �My brother is in Sweden,� said one migrant, who declined to be named. �He told me to chop my hands off rather than give my fingerprints to the Hungarians. So we�re trying to find a way to Austria without meeting the Hungarian police.� REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Syrian migrants walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. �My brother is in Sweden,� said one migrant, who declined to be named. �He told me to chop my hands off rather than give my...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Syrian migrants walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. �My brother is in Sweden,� said one migrant, who declined to be named. �He told me to chop my hands off rather than give my fingerprints to the Hungarians. So we�re trying to find a way to Austria without meeting the Hungarian police.� REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
22 / 34
Syrian migrants cross under a fence into Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Syrian migrants cross under a fence into Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence into Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
23 / 34
Hungarian police check Syrian immigrants after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police check Syrian immigrants after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Hungarian police check Syrian immigrants after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
24 / 34
Migrants eat beans on a street in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants eat beans on a street in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Migrants eat beans on a street in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
25 / 34
Migrants stand in line as a boy plays with a ball on a street in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand in line as a boy plays with a ball on a street in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Migrants stand in line as a boy plays with a ball on a street in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
26 / 34
Hungarian soldiers place a border sign as they build a fence near the town of Morahalom, Hungary August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian soldiers place a border sign as they build a fence near the town of Morahalom, Hungary August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Hungarian soldiers place a border sign as they build a fence near the town of Morahalom, Hungary August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
27 / 34
Migrants from Syria walk along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants from Syria walk along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Migrants from Syria walk along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
28 / 34
A migrant family from Afghanistan rest at a train station in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant family from Afghanistan rest at a train station in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A migrant family from Afghanistan rest at a train station in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
29 / 34
Migrants from Syria queue for a bus along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants from Syria queue for a bus along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Migrants from Syria queue for a bus along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
30 / 34
A migrant carries his children on shoulders as they walk along a street in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carries his children on shoulders as they walk along a street in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A migrant carries his children on shoulders as they walk along a street in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
31 / 34
Migrants rest on a railway track at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants rest on a railway track at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Migrants rest on a railway track at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
32 / 34
Hungarian police stand front of Syrian migrants after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police stand front of Syrian migrants after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Hungarian police stand front of Syrian migrants after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
33 / 34
A Syrian migrant hands a girl to another migrant over the Hungarian-Serbian border fence, as they cross into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Syrian migrant hands a girl to another migrant over the Hungarian-Serbian border fence, as they cross into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A Syrian migrant hands a girl to another migrant over the Hungarian-Serbian border fence, as they cross into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Bolt struck down

Bolt struck down

Next Slideshows

Bolt struck down

Bolt struck down

A television cameraman and his Segway knock Usain Bolt off his stride, and his feet, during his lap of honor.

27 Aug 2015
Katrina's Lower Ninth

Katrina's Lower Ninth

Ten years ago Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood.

27 Aug 2015
On-air shooting in Virginia

On-air shooting in Virginia

A television reporter and a cameraman were shot and killed during a live broadcast in Virginia in an attack authorities said was carried out by a former...

27 Aug 2015
Trump on the stump

Trump on the stump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump courts controversy on the campaign trail.

26 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures