Scrambling to Europe

Syrian Kurdish migrants climb over the fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. Rabie Hajouk, a 29-year-old IT engineer who said he was from the devastated Syrian city of Homs, told Reuters: "I want a country to be part of, I want a country to belong to, I want a culture, a civilization. It's not for money or for food, it's for freedom, freedom of mind, for education. To be part of the civilized world." REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

