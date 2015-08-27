Scrambling to Europe
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive...more
Syrian migrants walk along a railway track to cross the Serbian border with Hungary near the village of Horgos August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Syrian migrants take a rest in the village of Horgos, near the Serbian border with Hungary August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Syrian migrant carries a wounded boy on a railway track after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and...more
Syrian migrants cross under a fence into Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive flow of...more
Syrian migrants walk on a railway track after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. Over 2,500 mainly Syrians, Afghans and Pakistanis crossed from Serbia into the...more
Sevar Ali (L), a migrant from Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, shaves next to his wife Vian Xhoshe, near a camp in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Unrest flared briefly at a crowded reception center in the border region of Roszke,...more
A Syrian migrant carries a wounded man on a railway track after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A Syrian migrant hands a girl to another migrant over the Hungarian-Serbian border fence, as they cross into Hungary near Roszke, August 26, 2015. Another 1,300 were detained by 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday. More will have passed unnoticed, walking through...more
A migrant from Syria carries her child as she walks through a field in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. Hungary, which is part of Europe�s Schengen passport-free travel zone, is building a 3.5-metre high...more
Syrian migrants sit in a bus to register in a camp after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said parliament would debate next week whether to employ the army in...more
Syrian migrants walk in the sunset after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. �Hungary's government and national security cabinet ... has discussed the question of how the army could be used to help protect...more
A migrant family sleeps in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Authorities said over 140,000 migrants had entered Hungary from Serbia to far this year. The numbers traveling through the Balkans have soared...more
Migrants sleep in tents in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. The chief commissioner of Hungarian police, Karoly Papp, said police were readying six special border patrol units of an initial 2,106...more
Migrants sleep in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Almost all hope to reach the more affluent countries of northern and western Europe such as Germany and Sweden, but being fingerprinted in Hungary...more
A migrant familly sleeps in a park near the main bus and train station in Belgrade, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Some spent the night in the open on the border, warming themselves around open fires and roasting corn plucked from the fields. In the...more
Syrian Kurdish migrants climb over the fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Asotthalom, Hungary August 25, 2015. Rabie Hajouk, a 29-year-old IT engineer who said he was from the devastated Syrian city of Homs, told Reuters: "I want a country to...more
Migrant and refugees wait for a registration procedure in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Serbia said around 10,000 migrants were passing through the country at any time, their stay lengthening as Hungary nears completion of its border...more
Syrian migrants walk along a road after crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. �My brother is in Sweden,� said one migrant, who declined to be named. �He told me to chop my hands off rather than give my...more
Syrian migrants cross under a fence into Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian police check Syrian immigrants after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants eat beans on a street in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants stand in line as a boy plays with a ball on a street in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian soldiers place a border sign as they build a fence near the town of Morahalom, Hungary August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants from Syria walk along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant family from Afghanistan rest at a train station in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants from Syria queue for a bus along a road in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carries his children on shoulders as they walk along a street in the village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants rest on a railway track at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Hungarian police stand front of Syrian migrants after they crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Syrian migrant hands a girl to another migrant over the Hungarian-Serbian border fence, as they cross into Hungary, near Roszke, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
