Shaman claims homosexuality cure
A shaman (L) prays as a gay man stands up during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. Joaquin, a shaman who says he can cure homosexuality, offers a 20-minute ceremony in which he slaughters a black goat to pour its...more
A shaman draws a symbol on the floor prior to a ritual for a gay man at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman and a gay man tie up the legs of a black goat during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman stands next to a slaughtered black goat, pouring blood over the genitals of a gay man, during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman prays as a gay man lies on the floor while blood from a slaughtered black goat drips over his genitals during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman prays as a gay man stands next to a black goat during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Next Slideshows
Inside Turkmenistan
A look at the people and places that define the reclusive gas-rich nation.
Miss Gay Johannesburg
Contestants vie for the crown at the South African gay beauty pageant.
Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio
Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio in Spain.
BikeFest at Myrtle Beach
A weekend of souped-up sport bikes at the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.