United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 26, 2015 | 3:25pm BST

Shaman claims homosexuality cure

A shaman (L) prays as a gay man stands up during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. Joaquin, a shaman who says he can cure homosexuality, offers a 20-minute ceremony in which he slaughters a black goat to pour its blood over the genitalia of the man who said wanted to be cured of homosexuality, while reading prayers for that purpose, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman draws a symbol on the floor prior to a ritual for a gay man at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman and a gay man tie up the legs of a black goat during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman stands next to a slaughtered black goat, pouring blood over the genitals of a gay man, during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman prays as a gay man lies on the floor while blood from a slaughtered black goat drips over his genitals during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman prays as a gay man stands next to a black goat during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
