Star Wars turns 40
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Star Wars fans Chris Pellitteri, 45, (Scout Trooper) with his wife Christine, 36, (Royal Guard) son Jay, 8, (Stormtrooper) and daughter Lily, 6, (Ewok) pose for a photo at their home in Rancho Cucamonga, California December 10, 2015. Chris saw Star...more
Actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Terry Crews poses next to an "X-wing fighter" on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears Star Wars themed socks as he meets with his Irish counterpart, Taoiseach Enda Kenny during his visit to Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People are greeted by "x-wing pilots" as they gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. The Ukrainian citizen, who...more
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
A boy dressed as a character from Star Wars takes part in an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in San Salvador, El Salvador, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series joke with an elevator operator during a charity event organised by the El Salvador Star Wars fan club at the Benjamin Bloom National Children's Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador...more
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Star Wars enthusiasts wear costumes resembling what they say are three "Chew's Angels" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd embrace as they arrive at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marion (L) and Nikola (R), members of the Sport Saber League, pose with their light sabers in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Leia Farid, 4, poses for photos during activities to mark "May the 4th" Star Wars Day at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Harrison Ford arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Star Wars Quadcopter drone flies past Archie Twigg, aged eleven, at the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A journalist takes a selfie whilst wearing a replica of Finn's Stormtrooper helmet from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in the Propshop headquarters at Pinewood Studios near London, Britain May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans dressed as the characters from "Star Wars" pose for photo during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and his dog stop to look at a mural depicting Princess Leia from the film Star Wars played by Carrie Fisher in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
