Street battles in Burundi

Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term stand around a man who is accused by the protesters of being a member of Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

