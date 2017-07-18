Edition:
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

People walk on the street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
People walk on Leningradskaya street in Samara,. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Women paint on a street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A man rides a bike along an embankment of Volga river in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A woman looks out of window in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
People exercise at a public park in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
People walk on Lenin Avenue in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
People walk at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Children play soccer in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Children cool off in a fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Women pose for a picture at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Mordovian State University is seen at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A woman walks on Leninskaya street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
People ride a tram in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
People sit on benches next to a street in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A man takes pictures from the hill near the confluence of Oka and Volga rivers in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A woman sells ice cream at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
