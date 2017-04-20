Edition:
Pictures | Thu Apr 20, 2017 | 9:40pm BST

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A naked demonstrator rallies against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A naked demonstrator reacts amidst tear gas during clashes with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A naked demonstrator stands on national guard vehicle during clashes with police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Police stand next to a naked demonstrator overcome by tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

