Suspected MH370 debris found
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the...more
French gendarmes and police carry a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, Reunion Island, July 29, 2015. Malaysia is �almost certain� that plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean is from a Boeing...more
French gendarmes and police stand near a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, Reunion Island, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot
Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a news conference in Putrajaya January 29, 2015....more
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Chinese Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) vessel Hai Xin 01 is seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean, as the search continues for flight MH370 April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Greg Wood/Pool
A Malaysia Airlines air stewardess wipes her eyes during a memorial for victims of MH370 and MH17 at Malaysia Airlines headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A woman, whose son was aboard flight MH370, reacts after she and other family members failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Crew aboard the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for flight MH370, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass...more
A crew member looks out an observation window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for debris from flight MH370 April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden
A family member cries as she and other relatives pray during a candlelight vigil for passengers onboard flight MH370, at Lido Hotel, in Beijing April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Malaysia's Defence Minister and acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein speaks at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, cry as they gather to pray at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A crew member waves from the window of an aircraft as it departs RAAF Base Pearce near Perth to search for flight MH370 April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Polden
The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean is pictured on a window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A relative of a passenger onboard missing flight MH370 is seen through a door while he waits for news at a hotel in Beijing March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected in the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014....more
A woman leaves a message of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was on board flight MH370, is silhouetted at an empty house he had planned for their marriage, in Tianjin, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
