Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 4, 2016 | 4:01pm GMT

Syria: The war

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 24
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 24
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 24
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 24
A Syrian rebel reacts after he is hit by an army sniper while preparing to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus on January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Syrian rebel reacts after he is hit by an army sniper while preparing to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus on January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2014
A Syrian rebel reacts after he is hit by an army sniper while preparing to attack a government controlled army checkpoint in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus on January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 24
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2013
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 24
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 24
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 24
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 24
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 24
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Close
12 / 24
Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 24
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 24
A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
15 / 24
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
16 / 24
Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2012
Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
17 / 24
A man holds the body of a dead child among bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man holds the body of a dead child among bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
A man holds the body of a dead child among bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
18 / 24
Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2012
Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
19 / 24
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. These aircraft were part of a large coalition strike package that was the first to strike ISIL targets in Syria. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. These aircraft were part of a large coalition strike...more

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2014
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. These aircraft were part of a large coalition strike package that was the first to strike ISIL targets in Syria. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
Close
20 / 24
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
21 / 24
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
22 / 24
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah...more

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
23 / 24
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2012
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
WikiLeaks' Assange 'unlawfully detained'

WikiLeaks' Assange 'unlawfully detained'

Next Slideshows

WikiLeaks' Assange 'unlawfully detained'

WikiLeaks' Assange 'unlawfully detained'

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's three-and-a-half-year stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London amounts to 'unlawful detention', a United Nations panel...

04 Feb 2016
Obama's mosque visit

Obama's mosque visit

President Obama made his first visit to a U.S. mosque, aimed at countering rhetoric from Republicans on the presidential campaign trail.

03 Feb 2016
Zika explained

Zika explained

What is known about the Zika virus that has been linked to severe birth defects in thousands of babies in Brazil, and is spreading rapidly in the Americas.

03 Feb 2016
On to New Hampshire

On to New Hampshire

The primary campaign moves to the next state.

03 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures