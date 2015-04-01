Edition:
The gauchos of South America

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from March 29 to April 5 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho wears a knife with the handle and the sheath made of silver and gold during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho is helped by other after riding a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho looks on during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho wears a belt with a buckle with the Uruguayan shield during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho is unseat by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Gauchos look on as other rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
