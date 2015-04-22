Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 22, 2015 | 8:40pm BST

Time 100 gala

Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 33
Actor Bradley Cooper and comedian Amy Schumer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actor Bradley Cooper and comedian Amy Schumer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Actor Bradley Cooper and comedian Amy Schumer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 33
Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 33
Padma Lakshmi arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Padma Lakshmi arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Padma Lakshmi arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 33
Actress Laverne Cox arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Laverne Cox arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Actress Laverne Cox arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 33
Actress Emma Watson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Emma Watson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Actress Emma Watson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 33
Designer Jenna Lyons arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Designer Jenna Lyons arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Designer Jenna Lyons arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 33
Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 33
Dancer Misty Copeland arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dancer Misty Copeland arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Dancer Misty Copeland arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 33
French politician Marine Le Pen arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

French politician Marine Le Pen arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
French politician Marine Le Pen arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 33
CEO and Founder of Mashable, Pete Cashmore arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CEO and Founder of Mashable, Pete Cashmore arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
CEO and Founder of Mashable, Pete Cashmore arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 33
Television host John Oliver arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Television host John Oliver arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Television host John Oliver arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 33
Director George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Director George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Director George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
13 / 33
Talk show host Katie Couric arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Talk show host Katie Couric arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Talk show host Katie Couric arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 33
Director Lee Daniels arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Director Lee Daniels arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Director Lee Daniels arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 33
Actress Mia Farrow and her son television personality Ronan Farrow arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Mia Farrow and her son television personality Ronan Farrow arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Actress Mia Farrow and her son television personality Ronan Farrow arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 33
Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 33
Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
18 / 33
Educator Kira Orange Jones arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Educator Kira Orange Jones arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Educator Kira Orange Jones arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
19 / 33
Biochemist Craig Venter arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Biochemist Craig Venter arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Biochemist Craig Venter arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 33
Actress and comedian Amy Schumer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Actress and comedian Amy Schumer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 33
Craigslist founder Craig Newmark arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Craigslist founder Craig Newmark arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 33
Television writer and producer Jenji Kohan arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Television writer and producer Jenji Kohan arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Television writer and producer Jenji Kohan arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
23 / 33
Television writer Matthew Weiner arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Television writer Matthew Weiner arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Television writer Matthew Weiner arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
24 / 33
Obiageli Ezekwesili arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Obiageli Ezekwesili arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Obiageli Ezekwesili arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
25 / 33
Lachlan Murdoch arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lachlan Murdoch arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Lachlan Murdoch arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
26 / 33
Actress Julianna Margulies arrives with her husband Keith Lieberthal for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Julianna Margulies arrives with her husband Keith Lieberthal for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Actress Julianna Margulies arrives with her husband Keith Lieberthal for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
27 / 33
Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak and his wife Nili Priel arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak and his wife Nili Priel arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak and his wife Nili Priel arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
28 / 33
Restaurant owner and businessman Danny Meyer and his wife Audrey Meyer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Restaurant owner and businessman Danny Meyer and his wife Audrey Meyer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Restaurant owner and businessman Danny Meyer and his wife Audrey Meyer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
29 / 33
US-Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos arrives arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

US-Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos arrives arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
US-Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos arrives arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
30 / 33
Businessman Howard Stringer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Businessman Howard Stringer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Businessman Howard Stringer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
31 / 33
Writer Walter Isaacson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Writer Walter Isaacson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Writer Walter Isaacson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
32 / 33
Author John Green arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Author John Green arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Author John Green arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Most beautiful people

Most beautiful people

Next Slideshows

Most beautiful people

Most beautiful people

People Magazine picks the most beautiful people in the world.

22 Apr 2015
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

17 Apr 2015
Celebrating Star Wars

Celebrating Star Wars

Star Wars fans, cast and crew at the official convention of a galaxy far, far away.

17 Apr 2015
Gisele's last runway show

Gisele's last runway show

After twenty years Gisele Bundchen declares she will retire from the catwalk with her last show at Sao Paulo Fashion Week.

16 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures