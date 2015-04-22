Time 100 gala
Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor Bradley Cooper and comedian Amy Schumer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Padma Lakshmi arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Laverne Cox arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Emma Watson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Jenna Lyons arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dancer Misty Copeland arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
French politician Marine Le Pen arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
CEO and Founder of Mashable, Pete Cashmore arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Television host John Oliver arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Director George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Talk show host Katie Couric arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Director Lee Daniels arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Mia Farrow and her son television personality Ronan Farrow arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Educator Kira Orange Jones arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Biochemist Craig Venter arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress and comedian Amy Schumer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Craigslist founder Craig Newmark arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Television writer and producer Jenji Kohan arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Television writer Matthew Weiner arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Obiageli Ezekwesili arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lachlan Murdoch arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Julianna Margulies arrives with her husband Keith Lieberthal for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak and his wife Nili Priel arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Restaurant owner and businessman Danny Meyer and his wife Audrey Meyer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
US-Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos arrives arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Businessman Howard Stringer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Writer Walter Isaacson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Author John Green arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
