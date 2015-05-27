Torrential floods in Texas
Amy Gilmour, a volunteer from San Antonio, Texas, walks past a pile of debris, which included parts of destroyed homes, that amassed when the Blanco River flooded during the Memorial Day weekend rains in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir...more
Jake Johnson (L), a volunteer from Austin, talks with Michael J. Sullivan (R) about his 1967 Alfa Romeo Duetto, which he was restoring before the Memorial Day weekend floods destroyed it in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Flood waters cover Memorial Drive along Buffalo Bayou in Houston, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Harris County Flood Control District
Miscellaneous artifacts recovered from the flood are laid out on a stone bench in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Wilber Gonzales uses a chainsaw to cut fallen tree trunks into small pieces along the banks of the Blanco River in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
A man wades through floodwaters in southwest Houston, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Burns Cleland (L) and Robert Wells (R) survey the flood damage done to the area surrounding the Blanco River in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
A totaled Porsche rests against the foundation of a home destroyed by the Memorial Day weekend floods in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Motorists survey the flood waters in southwest Houston, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Michael Fisher investigates a brush pile after noticing flies hovering over it during a break from cleaning his mother-in-law's flood damaged home in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Volunteers from Austin, Texas take a break from cleaning and speak with Michael J. Sullivan (R), whose home was decimated by the Memorial Day weekend floods in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Flood-damaged cars and debris are piled up against a line of trees in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Ruth Hansen's flood damaged home in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Amy Gilmour describes how the Blanco River crested at a record 43 feet during the Memorial Day weekend floods while helping pick up debris from the backyards of flood damaged homes in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Volunteers gather in a shopping center parking lot before dispersing to help with flood relief efforts in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Michael Fisher strips drywall from his mother-in-law's flood damaged home in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
A woman walks in the flood waters in southwest Houston, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Gay Sullivan looks at debris that was swept against her house by the Memorial Day weekend floods in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Gay Sullivan surveys the flood damage done to her living room in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Amy Gilmour, a volunteer from San Antonio, Texas, helps pick up debris from the backyards of flood damaged homes along the Blanco River in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
An American flag, a remnant of Memorial Day holiday one day earlier, waves despite being caught in a tree, while Martin Bali, a resident of Austin, Texas, cleans his shoes after visiting a friend at his flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas May 26,...more
Dustin Nichols helps clean up his parents' flood damaged home in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Flood damaged vehicles and debris are strewn across lawns throughout the length of Bogie Drive in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Flood waters cover several cars on the South I-610 frontage road in Houston, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Gilbert Hernandez cleans debris out of his flood-damaged home in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Members of a family abandon their car as flood waters cover the exit ramp in southwest Houston, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Sarah Alvarez and her mother Janie De Los Santos (R), take a break from cleaning their flood damaged house in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Vehicles are stranded by flood waters in south Houston, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Don Simons (L) and Clint Followel, volunteers from the First Baptist Church in San Marcos, Texas, help clean Toby McLroy's flood-damaged home in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Rescue personnel search the flood waters along Brays Bayou in southwest Houston, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
James Canchola makes light of his flood damaged belongings while talking with friends outside of his home in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Bill Taylor helps clean and remove debris from the interior of a friend's flood damaged home in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
A rescue worker scans a flooded area in south Houston, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
John Hansen checks his phone while he and friends work to remove damaged drywall and clean his flood damaged home in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
