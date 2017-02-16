U.S. border town built on Mexican produce
Matt Mandel, VP Operations, views tomatoes at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. For up to 16 hours a day, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales,...more
Workers unload shipments of vegetables from Mexico at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. Each year, some 330,000 trucks and 75,000 train cars carrying $17 billion worth of goods move through Nogales, according to U.S....more
Truck driver Howard Casale, 64, prepares to carry shipments of vegetables from Mexico to Boston at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. In many ways, Nogales represents the flip side of free trade deals that have...more
Trucks wait to carry shipments of vegetables from Mexico to the rest of the U.S. at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. It also represents potential risks that new trade barriers could pose for businesses and residents...more
Quality Control Inspector Gilberto Nunez, 50, checks vegetables at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. Now in office, Trump is considering a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico, one of several ideas under review in...more
The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. "President Trump should take a good look at the effects of whatever he does, because he's going to end up with a real problem," said Nogales Mayor John Doyle, who joined other lawmakers from...more
Karla Galindo, 35, kisses her daughter Anapaula, 9, as she works in her family's restaurant, Rancho Grande, in Nogales, Arizona. Restaurant and store owners say a border tax would make already tough times even worse. "It would be huge," said Galindo,...more
Mauricio Felix, 38, (R) washes dishes with Alejandro Galindo, 42, in his family's restaurant, Rancho Grande, in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President of J-C Distributing Inc Jaime Chamberlain, a Mexican produce distributor, said business with Mexico is the lifeblood of Nogales, which brings in more pounds of Mexican produce than any other U.S. border town. It's "one of the largest...more
Jaime Chamberlain's produce distribution company J-C Distributing Inc employs about 25 people who handle 120,000 pounds of Mexican tomatoes each week for Taco Bell in addition to orders for major companies such as Kroger Co and Sysco Corp. The...more
The international border port crossing to Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. Since the 1994 implementation of NAFTA, trade between Mexico and the United States has risen more than six fold. Each country exported about $40 billion to the other in...more
A woman carries bags across the international border from the U.S. to Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Nationwide, nearly 5 million jobs are now tied to trade with Mexico, from importers to jobs dependent on low-cost goods, according to a study by the...more
People in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico are seen through the U.S. border fence as they queue to cross into Nogales, Arizona. In Santa Cruz County, surrounding Nogales, the produce import industry and supporting businesses account for more than 22 percent...more
A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Ruiz patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A doll is seen propped against the U.S. border fence with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past a grocery store next to the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Local officials, residents and economists warn that a tax could reverberate across the local economy. For example, a 20 percent border tax could put some...more
A man sits next to the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Company representatives said a border tax could drive the company to shift more farming to the United States, but it also could send import demand to other parts of Latin...more
A woman walks toward the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk down the high street in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Trucks and cars cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Ruiz patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial sticker asking for justice for someone who died crossing the U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
