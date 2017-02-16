Edition:
U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Matt Mandel, VP Operations, views tomatoes at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. For up to 16 hours a day, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales, Arizona, helping to ensure a year-round supply of fresh produce across the United States. This is a city built on cross-border trade. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Matt Mandel, VP Operations, views tomatoes at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. For up to 16 hours a day, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales, Arizona, helping to ensure a year-round supply of fresh produce across the United States. This is a city built on cross-border trade. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers unload shipments of vegetables from Mexico at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. Each year, some 330,000 trucks and 75,000 train cars carrying $17 billion worth of goods move through Nogales, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Economists estimate trade supports nearly one in three jobs here, ranging from workers who inspect the goods to forklift operators who unload them in distribution centers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Workers unload shipments of vegetables from Mexico at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. Each year, some 330,000 trucks and 75,000 train cars carrying $17 billion worth of goods move through Nogales, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Economists estimate trade supports nearly one in three jobs here, ranging from workers who inspect the goods to forklift operators who unload them in distribution centers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Truck driver Howard Casale, 64, prepares to carry shipments of vegetables from Mexico to Boston at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. In many ways, Nogales represents the flip side of free trade deals that have battered industrial cities in the Midwest, where jobs have been outsourced and manufacturing plants shut down. The cities where Donald Trump's promise to throttle what he calls unfair competition resonated most profoundly during the presidential campaign. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Truck driver Howard Casale, 64, prepares to carry shipments of vegetables from Mexico to Boston at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. In many ways, Nogales represents the flip side of free trade deals that have battered industrial cities in the Midwest, where jobs have been outsourced and manufacturing plants shut down. The cities where Donald Trump's promise to throttle what he calls unfair competition resonated most profoundly during the presidential campaign. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Trucks wait to carry shipments of vegetables from Mexico to the rest of the U.S. at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. It also represents potential risks that new trade barriers could pose for businesses and residents along the border. Only a tall, rusted fence separates Nogales, Arizona, from Nogales, Mexico; the cities are so intertwined that locals call them by a single name, "Ambos Nogales" or "Both Nogales." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Trucks wait to carry shipments of vegetables from Mexico to the rest of the U.S. at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. It also represents potential risks that new trade barriers could pose for businesses and residents along the border. Only a tall, rusted fence separates Nogales, Arizona, from Nogales, Mexico; the cities are so intertwined that locals call them by a single name, "Ambos Nogales" or "Both Nogales." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Quality Control Inspector Gilberto Nunez, 50, checks vegetables at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. Now in office, Trump is considering a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico, one of several ideas under review in Washington, and is promising to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. More than a dozen city officials, employers and workers interviewed here said a border tax, if enacted, could choke the flow of imports from Mexico. They described a chain of events that would harm the economy, threaten local jobs and lead to higher prices for U.S. consumers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Quality Control Inspector Gilberto Nunez, 50, checks vegetables at SunFed produce packing and shipping warehouse in Nogales, Arizona. Now in office, Trump is considering a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico, one of several ideas under review in Washington, and is promising to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. More than a dozen city officials, employers and workers interviewed here said a border tax, if enacted, could choke the flow of imports from Mexico. They described a chain of events that would harm the economy, threaten local jobs and lead to higher prices for U.S. consumers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. "President Trump should take a good look at the effects of whatever he does, because he's going to end up with a real problem," said Nogales Mayor John Doyle, who joined other lawmakers from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas in denouncing the import tax plan in letters to U.S. lawmakers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. "President Trump should take a good look at the effects of whatever he does, because he's going to end up with a real problem," said Nogales Mayor John Doyle, who joined other lawmakers from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas in denouncing the import tax plan in letters to U.S. lawmakers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Karla Galindo, 35, kisses her daughter Anapaula, 9, as she works in her family's restaurant, Rancho Grande, in Nogales, Arizona. Restaurant and store owners say a border tax would make already tough times even worse. "It would be huge," said Galindo, who owns Rancho Grande restaurant in Nogales with her husband. She and other local business owners said sales have already been hurt by the war of words between officials in Mexico and the United States. "People are afraid to spend their money," Galindo said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Karla Galindo, 35, kisses her daughter Anapaula, 9, as she works in her family's restaurant, Rancho Grande, in Nogales, Arizona. Restaurant and store owners say a border tax would make already tough times even worse. "It would be huge," said Galindo, who owns Rancho Grande restaurant in Nogales with her husband. She and other local business owners said sales have already been hurt by the war of words between officials in Mexico and the United States. "People are afraid to spend their money," Galindo said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mauricio Felix, 38, (R) washes dishes with Alejandro Galindo, 42, in his family's restaurant, Rancho Grande, in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mauricio Felix, 38, (R) washes dishes with Alejandro Galindo, 42, in his family's restaurant, Rancho Grande, in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President of J-C Distributing Inc Jaime Chamberlain, a Mexican produce distributor, said business with Mexico is the lifeblood of Nogales, which brings in more pounds of Mexican produce than any other U.S. border town. It's "one of the largest industries here with the most employment and the most to lose," said Chamberlain, a board member of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas. He voted for Trump and his pro-business, socially conservative agendas, but is lobbying state leaders to oppose the tax. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President of J-C Distributing Inc Jaime Chamberlain, a Mexican produce distributor, said business with Mexico is the lifeblood of Nogales, which brings in more pounds of Mexican produce than any other U.S. border town. It's "one of the largest industries here with the most employment and the most to lose," said Chamberlain, a board member of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas. He voted for Trump and his pro-business, socially conservative agendas, but is lobbying state leaders to oppose the tax. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jaime Chamberlain's produce distribution company J-C Distributing Inc employs about 25 people who handle 120,000 pounds of Mexican tomatoes each week for Taco Bell in addition to orders for major companies such as Kroger Co and Sysco Corp. The company warehouse is among more than six dozen such facilities on Interstate 19, just a few miles north of Nogales' town square. In all, they bring in fruits and vegetables worth $3.3 billion a year, according to the Fresh Produce Association. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jaime Chamberlain's produce distribution company J-C Distributing Inc employs about 25 people who handle 120,000 pounds of Mexican tomatoes each week for Taco Bell in addition to orders for major companies such as Kroger Co and Sysco Corp. The company warehouse is among more than six dozen such facilities on Interstate 19, just a few miles north of Nogales' town square. In all, they bring in fruits and vegetables worth $3.3 billion a year, according to the Fresh Produce Association. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The international border port crossing to Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. Since the 1994 implementation of NAFTA, trade between Mexico and the United States has risen more than six fold. Each country exported about $40 billion to the other in 1993. Last year the United States imported $294 billion in goods from Mexico and exported $231 billion back, U.S. Census data show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The international border port crossing to Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. Since the 1994 implementation of NAFTA, trade between Mexico and the United States has risen more than six fold. Each country exported about $40 billion to the other in 1993. Last year the United States imported $294 billion in goods from Mexico and exported $231 billion back, U.S. Census data show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman carries bags across the international border from the U.S. to Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Nationwide, nearly 5 million jobs are now tied to trade with Mexico, from importers to jobs dependent on low-cost goods, according to a study by the non-partisan Wilson Center's Mexico Institute. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman carries bags across the international border from the U.S. to Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Nationwide, nearly 5 million jobs are now tied to trade with Mexico, from importers to jobs dependent on low-cost goods, according to a study by the non-partisan Wilson Center's Mexico Institute. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico are seen through the U.S. border fence as they queue to cross into Nogales, Arizona. In Santa Cruz County, surrounding Nogales, the produce import industry and supporting businesses account for more than 22 percent of jobs, according to a 2013 report by economists at the University of Arizona. Trade and support for factories across the border account for another 10 percent of the workforce. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico are seen through the U.S. border fence as they queue to cross into Nogales, Arizona. In Santa Cruz County, surrounding Nogales, the produce import industry and supporting businesses account for more than 22 percent of jobs, according to a 2013 report by economists at the University of Arizona. Trade and support for factories across the border account for another 10 percent of the workforce. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Ruiz patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Ruiz patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A doll is seen propped against the U.S. border fence with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A doll is seen propped against the U.S. border fence with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past a grocery store next to the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Local officials, residents and economists warn that a tax could reverberate across the local economy. For example, a 20 percent border tax could put some of the $17 million in produce trade-related fees on custom brokerage, freight forwarding and truck permits at risk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man walks past a grocery store next to the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Local officials, residents and economists warn that a tax could reverberate across the local economy. For example, a 20 percent border tax could put some of the $17 million in produce trade-related fees on custom brokerage, freight forwarding and truck permits at risk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits next to the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Company representatives said a border tax could drive the company to shift more farming to the United States, but it also could send import demand to other parts of Latin America that would bypass Nogales. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man sits next to the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. Company representatives said a border tax could drive the company to shift more farming to the United States, but it also could send import demand to other parts of Latin America that would bypass Nogales. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks toward the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman walks toward the U.S. border port with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk down the high street in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People walk down the high street in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Trucks and cars cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Trucks and cars cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Ruiz patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Ruiz patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial sticker asking for justice for someone who died crossing the U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A memorial sticker asking for justice for someone who died crossing the U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The U.S. border with Mexico is seen in Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
