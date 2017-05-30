Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during riots at a march to state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by jets of water during riots at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator jumps away from a jet of water released from a riot security forces vehicle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. The sign on top right reads, "Honor is my badge". REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during clashes in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters are hit by a water canon in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator throws a stone toward a riot security forces water cannon vehicle in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator confronts a police water cannon vehicle during a rally called by health care workers and opposition activists in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter lies on the ground after being hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A jet of water is released on demonstrators during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator uses a shield as they clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A jet of water is released on demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
