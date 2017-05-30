Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue May 30, 2017 | 1:36pm BST

Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during riots at a march to state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during riots at a march to state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during riots at a march to state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 20
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by jets of water during riots at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by jets of water during riots at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by jets of water during riots at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 20
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 20
A demonstrator jumps away from a jet of water released from a riot security forces vehicle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A demonstrator jumps away from a jet of water released from a riot security forces vehicle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A demonstrator jumps away from a jet of water released from a riot security forces vehicle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. The sign on top right reads, "Honor is my badge". REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. The sign on top right reads, "Honor is my badge". REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. The sign on top right reads, "Honor is my badge". REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 20
A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
7 / 20
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 20
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during clashes in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during clashes in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during clashes in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 20
Opposition supporters are hit by a water canon in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters are hit by a water canon in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Opposition supporters are hit by a water canon in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 20
A demonstrator throws a stone toward a riot security forces water cannon vehicle in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator throws a stone toward a riot security forces water cannon vehicle in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A demonstrator throws a stone toward a riot security forces water cannon vehicle in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 20
A demonstrator confronts a police water cannon vehicle during a rally called by health care workers and opposition activists in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator confronts a police water cannon vehicle during a rally called by health care workers and opposition activists in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
A demonstrator confronts a police water cannon vehicle during a rally called by health care workers and opposition activists in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 20
An opposition supporter lies on the ground after being hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter lies on the ground after being hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
An opposition supporter lies on the ground after being hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 20
A jet of water is released on demonstrators during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A jet of water is released on demonstrators during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A jet of water is released on demonstrators during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 20
A demonstrator uses a shield as they clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A demonstrator uses a shield as they clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A demonstrator uses a shield as they clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
17 / 20
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 20
A jet of water is released on demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A jet of water is released on demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A jet of water is released on demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Ramadan in New Jersey

Ramadan in New Jersey

Next Slideshows

Ramadan in New Jersey

Ramadan in New Jersey

The Egyptian-American Elhariry family and their friends take part in Iftar dinner during Ramadan in Manalapan, New Jersey.

30 May 2017
New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

The push inside the Old City coincides with the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The offensive's prime target is the al-Nuri mosque with its landmark...

29 May 2017
Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

29 May 2017
Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

26 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast