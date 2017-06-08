Edition:
Thu Jun 8, 2017

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Riot security forces members catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A man aims his weapon toward demonstrators (not pictured) as they attack a Supreme Justice Court branch during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Demonstrators attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Riot security forces clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Volunteer members of a primary care response team attend a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Demonstrators ride on a truck during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Riot security forces members clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Demonstrators react to tear gas effects during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A demonstrator walks past a barricade during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A truck is set on fire outside a Supreme Justice Court branch office during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A riot security forces member aims his weapon during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Demonstrators clash during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Demonstrators take cover during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A riot security forces member holds a shield during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A demonstrator wears sunglasses of Venezuelan flag during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
