Washington welcomes marijuana
Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux
Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Next Slideshows
The next Panama Canal?
Lake Nicaragua or Cocibolca is part of proposed plans for a new canal that would compete with the Panama Canal.
Calgary Stampede
The world famous rodeo kicks off in Calgary.
Mud Olympics
Participants are happy as pigs to play sports in the muck at the Mud Olympics in Germany.
Crusader reenactment
Enthusiasts reenact a 12th century Crusader battle.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.