Pictures | Tue Jul 8, 2014 | 5:15pm BST

Washington welcomes marijuana

Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
1 / 18
Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
2 / 18
Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
3 / 18
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
4 / 18
Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
5 / 18
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
6 / 18
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
7 / 18
An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
8 / 18
A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
9 / 18
Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
10 / 18
A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
11 / 18
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
12 / 18
Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
13 / 18
A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux

A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux
14 / 18
Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
15 / 18
Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
16 / 18
A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
17 / 18
Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
18 / 18
