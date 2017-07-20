Wildfires rage across California
Grass burns in front of a home near along Wilburs Way during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burnt vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Flames from a gas line are seen amidst a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A chimney stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill overlooking the town of Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burned out vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Evacuees Jodi Roark of Bear Valley laughs at a joke to lighten the mood while resting in the parking lot at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst where an evacuation center is being set up during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen...more
A group of evacuees from Mariposa gather in the parking lot at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst where an evacuation center is being set up during the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Charred grasslands remain after the Long Valley fire came through the Fort Sage Off-Highway Vehicle Area. Bureau of Land Management California/via REUTERS
A home stands amidst smoke from the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Charred beverage bottles and cans are seen near a home destroyed by the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Burned vehicles lie in a field after the Whittier fire advanced along Highway 154 at Rancho Alegre. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
Bright flames are seen on a road in Mariposa County. Darin McKinney / @firelinemedia/ Instagram /via REUTERS
With pink retardant in foreground, fire blows up on north side of the Merced River after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub
Flames from the Detwiler fire burn on a hill near the John C. Fremont Hospital in Mariposa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Cal Fire Strike team leader holds a meeting at Shilling Ranch after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub
A Cal Fire bulldozer makes a safety zone on Shilling Ranch after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub
Main street in Mariposa is Highway 140 after authorities ordered evacuations due to the Detwiler fire in Mariposa. REUTERS/Al Golub
A United States Forest Service firefighter keeps a close eye on flames during a back fire operation on the Whittier fire near Bee Rock off Hwy 154 near Santa Barbara. Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
A horse runs from burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS
A 10 Tanker Air Carrier DC-10 makes a Phos-check retardant drop on the Whittier fire in Gato Canyon near Santa Ynez Peak outside Santa Barbara. Flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in California so far in 2017 than a year earlier,...more
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
A hand drawn sign shows thanks to firefighters heading out to tackle the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
A water bomber makes a drop on burning grasslands of the Long Valley fire near Doyle, California, July 11, 2017. Lassen County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
A Skycrane makes a water drop on a hot spot along the western flank of the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 13, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Michael Nekrasov/Handout via REUTERS
United States Forest Service firefighters retrieve hose as they work on extinguishing hot spots of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
A helicopter loads fire retardent of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS
A burned recreational vehicle sits on a property that was overtaken by the Wall Fire near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
The remnants of a swimming pool are seen next to a home burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Debbie Cox draws water from a pump while preparing to clean up damage to her yard, which was burned by the Wall Fire, on her property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A car burned by the Wall Fire is seen on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
A home burned by the Wall Fire is seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder
A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS
A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
