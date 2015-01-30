Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jan 30, 2015 | 7:10pm GMT

Wing-eating warriors

Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti competes in the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. The professional competitive eater from Chicago downed 444 chicken wings in 30 minutes at the 23rd annual Wing Bowl in Philadelphia, narrowly edging out his nearest rival and shattering the record of 363 wings set a year earlier. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
1 / 15
Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti celebrates after winning the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
2 / 15
Defending champion Molly Schuyler (2nd L) and Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti (R) compete in the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
3 / 15
Crowds cheer during a parade before the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
4 / 15
Contestants pause during the final round of the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
5 / 15
Supporters of participants at the 23rd annual Wing Bowl wait for their turn to parade at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
6 / 15
Participants of the 23rd annual Wing Bowl parade through the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
7 / 15
Contestants compete in the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
8 / 15
The bones of chicken wings are seen on stage covered in confetti after the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
9 / 15
Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti celebrates after winning the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
10 / 15
The victory ring of Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti is seen after he won the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
11 / 15
The crowd cheers during the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
12 / 15
Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti reacts after winning the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
13 / 15
Crowd members pose for a selfie with a cheerleader of a participant during a parade before the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
14 / 15
The crowd cheers during the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
15 / 15
