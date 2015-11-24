Edition:
Winter is coming

A train travels through hills covered by snow after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Beijing, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A winter swimmer (front R) stretches after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Passenger planes are seen parked at the Beijing Capital International Airport amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Snow falls on a tower of the Wumen Gate at the Forbidden City, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A person holds an umbrella while walking past parked vehicles as it snows in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Swiss snowboarder Jonas Boesiger takes a jump in the freshly fallen snow at Ibergeregg mountain pass in the Alps, Switzerland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A herd of red deer search for food in the snow covered hills in Perthshire, Scotland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Aymara people prepare offerings during a snowstorm in La Cumbre, near La Paz, Bolivia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Residents ride their electric bicycles in heavy snowfall at Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Snow is seen covering a bunch of ashberry after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A cyclist rides his bike across a snow covered field in the Basque mountain port of Opakoa, northern Spain, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
General view of the street as it snows for the first time in autumn, in Krakow, southern Poland, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A flight attendant is seen in an opened hatch of a passenger plane docked at the Beijing Capital International Airport, amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Snow is seen on a plant as the first snow of the season falls near the town of Soest, Germany, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A winter swimmer pours water on his body to clean up after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Migrants play in the snow before passing the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid in Austria, near Passau, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
