Winter is coming
A train travels through hills covered by snow after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Beijing, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A winter swimmer (front R) stretches after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Passenger planes are seen parked at the Beijing Capital International Airport amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Snow falls on a tower of the Wumen Gate at the Forbidden City, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A person holds an umbrella while walking past parked vehicles as it snows in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Swiss snowboarder Jonas Boesiger takes a jump in the freshly fallen snow at Ibergeregg mountain pass in the Alps, Switzerland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A herd of red deer search for food in the snow covered hills in Perthshire, Scotland, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Aymara people prepare offerings during a snowstorm in La Cumbre, near La Paz, Bolivia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Residents ride their electric bicycles in heavy snowfall at Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Snow is seen covering a bunch of ashberry after snowfall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A cyclist rides his bike across a snow covered field in the Basque mountain port of Opakoa, northern Spain, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
General view of the street as it snows for the first time in autumn, in Krakow, southern Poland, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michal Lepecki/Agencja Gazeta
A flight attendant is seen in an opened hatch of a passenger plane docked at the Beijing Capital International Airport, amid heavy snowfall, in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Snow is seen on a plant as the first snow of the season falls near the town of Soest, Germany, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A winter swimmer pours water on his body to clean up after swimming in the Shichahai Lake amid heavy snowfall in Beijing, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Migrants play in the snow before passing the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid in Austria, near Passau, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
